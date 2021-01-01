Citizen Swarovski Crystal Watch. The men’s crystal watch from Citizen is an Eco-Drive-powered men’s timepiece decorated with Swarovski crystals. This dressy sports watch features a chronograph, as well as the ability to display 12- or 24-hour time and the current date. The stainless-steel band uses a fold-over clasp with push buttons, and the stainless-steel 42-millimeter case has a black dial with silver-tone accents. This is the ultimate in sports luxury watches for men, making it the perfect gift for Father’s Day — or any other occasion.