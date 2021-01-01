Free People Sway My Way Mini Skirt in Yellow. - size M (also in S, XS) Free People Sway My Way Mini Skirt in Yellow. - size M (also in S, XS) 100% cotton. Fully lined. Elastic waistband. Godet pleats at hem. Lightweight fabric. Skirt measures approx 15.5 in length. Imported. FREE-WQ251. OB1264467. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.