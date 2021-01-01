Free People Sway Slouch Boot in Mauve. - size 36 (also in 37) Free People Sway Slouch Boot in Mauve. - size 36 (also in 37) Suede upper with leather sole. Pull-on styling. Cushioned insole. Exposed stitching. Two-tone, wax burnish finish. Fits true to size - if between sizes, size up. Heel measures approx 2.25 HShaft measures approx 15.5 H. Imported. FREE-WZ219. OB1128307. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.