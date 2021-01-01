Enza Costa Sweater Rib Split Cuff Jogger in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Enza Costa Sweater Rib Split Cuff Jogger in Black. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 92% viscose 8% lycra. Elastic waistband. Side welt pockets. Split hem. Brushed rib knit fabric. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. ENZA-WP76. SKR4130. Designer of Enza Costa, Rogue, is a Canadian born based in Los Angeles. The line consists of comfortable yet luxurious fabrics like silk, cashmere, and supima and definitely brings to the collection a sort of understated sheer elegance. A staple must-have in any wardrobe, her tees are featured on celebs like Kristen Bell and Jennifer Lopez.