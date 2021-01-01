ADAY Sweaters. ADAY is a minimalist brand for high quality basics, founded by Nina Faulhaber and Meg He who started batting around the idea of a company inspired by the success of athleisure. They began envisioning a chic clothing line for the office that captured the comfort afforded by yoga pants. ADAY's collections are versatile and seasonless, marrying classic silhouettes with clean lines and including only the details that are truly necessary. The brand works with engineers around the world to find and create technologically advanced fabrics, using world-class construction techniques for longer lasting garments. ADAY's clothing are made from recycled materials and 91% of ADAY's fabrics are vegan. The rest are responsibly sourced and cruelty free, Bluesign and/or OEKO-TEX certified. Fabrics are made in world-class mills in Italy, Taiwan, Turkey, and China. The brand mission is to design clothes that help save the planet and to build a better wardrobe so that customers can do more with less. This product meets the criteria of one or more of YOOXYGEN's sustainability attributes. Visit YOOXYGEN to find out more. 60% Lyocell, 40% Merino Wool