Aviator Nation Sweatpant in Grey. - size M (also in S) Aviator Nation Sweatpant in Grey. - size M (also in S) 50% cotton 37% poly 13% rayon. Elastic waistband with interior drawstring closure. Elastic cuffs. Screen print graphic throughout. Embroidered logo detail. 16 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Made in USA. ANAT-WP10. WSPAN. Who doesn't have an obsession with vintage clothing? Paige Mycoskie, creator of Aviator Nation sure does. That's why she began studying the art of authentic vintage clothing and starting creating her own line of tee's, sweatshirts and hats to give the world that well worn feeling of so long ago.