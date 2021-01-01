Sweden Swedish Roots American Flag | Canadian Roots Tote Bag

This Sweden Swedish Roots American Flag will be great for you. Awesome for Swedish Americans who are proud of their DNA, culture and nationality. For all proud Swedishs. This Sweden Swedish Roots American Flag | Half Sweden Half USA would also be great to celebrate an occasion or event like a birthday, father's day, anniversary, Thanksgiving holiday or the Christmas holidays. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.