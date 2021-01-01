Sweet 16 Birthday Party Teen Daughter Princess Premium T-Shirt

This design is for those who fancy teens who will be treated like a princess for their 16th birthday. Includes an outline of a person with a crown or tiara and cute sparkles all around. You can pick this out for a royalty themed birthday and show it off when cutting your cake. This makes a great gift for those wanting a more stylishly Sweet 16 themed birthday. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.