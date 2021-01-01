Naturopathica Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub (0.5 oz.)

Naturopathica's Sweet Cherry Polishing Lip Scrub keeps lips healthier-looking. Made with cherry seed and sweet cherry puree, this lip scrub provides gentle exfoliating action that sloughs away dead skin cells revealing smoother, softer and nourished lips. A cherry scent emits a delightful aroma.Key Ingredients:Cherry Seed: finely milled to gently exfoliateSweet Cherry Puree: packed with vitamins and antioxidants to nourish and protectHibiscus Flower Extract: a gently polishing AHAKey Benefits:Provides gentle yet powerful exfoliation with physical and chemical exfoliatorsPrepares delicate lip skin with essential nourishmentEntices the senses with a sensorial cherry scentTip: Use before applying lip balm or lipstick. Follow with the Sweet Cherry Conditioning Lip Butter.