Sweet Death Skull Skeleton Watermelon Japanese Skull T-Shirt

Sweet Death. Gift for skull lovers, featuring a skull and watermelon on vintage Japanese style. Love skulls, skeletons, tattoos, still nature, Dia de los Muertos, japanese culture? Japanese Kanji graphic vaporwave, steamwave, otaku, anime nerd manga geek. An EduEly Official Product! Here you'll find funny quotes, puns, sarcastic & Humorous gift ideas for men, women, boys, girls and kids on Halloween, Christmas, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Birthday or any special occasion! CLICK BRAND FOR MORE! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem