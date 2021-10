Bring cute and comfortable style to your wardrobe with these HUE Sweet Kitty Capris PJ Pants featuring an allover feline design on a soft cotton and rayon blend. Features breakthrough Temp Tech technology that helps you maintain the perfect temperature, keeping you cool when you're hot and warm when you're not . Elastic waistband with ribbon drawstring. Style #PJ82132. 60% cotton, 40% rayon. Machine wash cold and tumble dry low. Imported.