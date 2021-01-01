Sweet Summertime - Cool Watermelon & Summer Time Vibes Tote Bag

Sweet Summertime - Cool Watermelon & Summer Time Vibes makes a great birthday gift for a pregnant wife who loves watermelon, kawaii melon, or tropical summer fruit to celebrate summer vacation day, tropical party or frutti tutti party with family. A cool gift with a juicy watermelon slice to celebrate the first hot and sunny days. Enjoy summer vacation with family, drink some melon juice in tropical parties, beaches. Great matching summer design! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.