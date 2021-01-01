Sweet Black Tea And Ginger Oil-Free Moisturizer, 1.7 Oz

Purifies Boosts Radiance Hydrates Plumps Smoothes Refines Pores Inspired by Indonesia\'s traditional use of "probiotic kombucha," -known also as "miracle tea"- JUARA Sweet Black Tea & Ginger Oil-Free Moisturizer is formulated to smooth skin with natural organic acids. The refreshing oil-free cream-gel energizes, hydrates, and plumps the skin while fighting aging, controlling oil and minimizing the look of pores. Oil-free. Fragrance-free. The shine-reducing and purifying properties included in our formula make this moisturizer perfect for those with sensitive skin that is also oily and prone to break-outs.