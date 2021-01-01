With a hint of romance the ruffled detail and floral print of the LOST + WANDER Sweet Whispers Mini Dress is the perfect event dress with ruffled hemline and faux front button-up closure. Pull-over styling with a ruffled, round neckline. Drawstring tie closure at the neck. Fitted waist that flares into a flowy silhouette. Long sleeves with smocked and ruffle construction. All-over floral pattern. Mini-length ruffle hemline. 100% polyester. â¢ Lining: 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 34 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.