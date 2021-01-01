SWEETEST PERFECTION - Red And White Design Raglan Baseball Tee

We just can’t get enough of this stylish “SWEETEST PERFECTION” flower design in red and white. The style of the script type is understated and modern, with the words acting as violator, adding asymmetry, music, and contrast to the design. Lovely item for those with faith and devotion in their hearts. The design is executed in the mode of 80s retro style. Something uplifting for the masses. Grab this one in a hurry, or as the French would say, depeche! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem