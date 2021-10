Marine Serre - Marine Serre's directional yet elegant pink floral-print gown is handcrafted from upcycled fleece blankets using haute-couture techniques, making it one of a kind. Showcased on the runway - set on an elevated walkway near the designer's Parisian home - it's cut with a slender sweetheart bodice which is counterbalanced by the sculptural hip panels, before falling to a floor-pooling hem. Style it with stiletto sandals to cite the label's future-facing agenda at a gala dinner.