Crafted for style and comfort the Madewell Sweetheart Bodysuit features a v-cut neckline, long sleeves, and crotch closure. 56% cotton, 37% polyester, 7% elastane. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 5 in Shoulder to Crotch: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (Women's 2-4). Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.