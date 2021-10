*100% waterproof stretch rubber upper *Mid-calf shaft *Pull-on style with built-in heel kick for easy off *DuraFresh natural bio-technology activates to fight odors *Max-Wick lining moves sweat away to help keep feet dry *Rebound cushioning footbed provides all-day comfort and energy return *Nylon shank in footbed for stability and support *Durable rubber outsole *Available in whole sizes only half sizes please order the next size up