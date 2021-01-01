Sweets and Treats, Volume One: Recipes for people with multiple food allergies, restricted, and special diets. Free and Friendly Foods Author

The Allergy Chef aspires to bring allergy friendly recipes that are delicious, and enjoyable by all people, including those without food allergies. The recipes in this book focus on sweets and treats such cookies, cupcakes, and drinks. There are safe recipes for people who are gluten free, dairy free, egg free, nut free, soy free, corn free, on a Paleo diet, and the GAPs diet. Many of these recipes are designed to be interchangeable to suit the needs of each individual, as no two people with food allergies are the same. The Allergy Chef has received rave reviews from people with and without allergies. Many people have said, "If you hadn't told me it was free from all of this stuff, I would have never known."