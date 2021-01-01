RMS Beauty Swift Eyeshadow - SB-46 Sunset Beach

RMS Beauty Swift Shadow is designed for quick and easy application, delivering the same light-reflective finish as the famous RMS Eye Polishes, but with a much longer-lasting powder formula. The powder eyeshadow features a buildable color intensity, which makes any shade flattering and easy to mix or wear alone.Key Benefits:Mineral pigments deliver intense eye colorWild-crafted Buriti Oil and organic Jojoba Oil ensure eyeshadow does not dry out the lidPressed powder formula ensures the integrity of raw ingredientsInfused with vitamin E for antioxidant protection