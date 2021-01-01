Nike Swift Men's Running Pants

LIGHTWEIGHT AND FAST. The Nike Swift Pants deliver the look of fast and a lightweight feel. With athlete-informed ventilation, this half-tight, half-pant hybrid is all about comfortable mobility. This product is made with at least 50% recycled polyester fibers. Keep Moving Lightweight stretch woven fabric helps you move freely through your stride. Cooling Where You Need It Knit fabric at the lower leg delivers a soft, comfortable feel. Data from runner-informed heat studies helped place mesh at the back of the knees. It offers ventilation to help keep you cool. Improved Storage Tunnel storage at the back offers up space for your shirt when you need to layer down. An additional pocket under the tunnel for your phone features a liner to help keep your device dry. More Benefits Hand pockets offer extra room for small items, with an internal pocket adding space for a key or card. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Flyvent waistband with internal and external drawcord Reflective elements Upper body: 85% polyester/15% spandex. Lower body: 79% polyester/21% spandex. Mesh: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment Style: CU5493; Color: Dark Cayenne/Dark Cayenne; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult