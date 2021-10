Embroidered pinstripes frame the cuff of an '80s-throwback running shoe reborn as a knit sneaker fitted with sleek, stretchy padding in the heel. Welded 3-Stripes and lightweight EVA cushioning keep the sporty heritage going for miles. Lightweight: puts cushioning and performance underfoot with an emphasis on streamlined comfort Pull-on sock upper with adjustable lacing Removable OrthoLite(R) insole Textile and synthetic upper and lining/rubber