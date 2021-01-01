Cargo Cosmetics Swimmables Longwear Foundation, Warm Nude, 1 Fl Oz

A flawless complexion through sweat, swim, sun and tears is possible with Swimmables Longwear Foundation! Ultra-fluid, long-wearing formula provides buildable coverage for all-day perfection. This weightless foundation melts perfectly into the skin for a fresh and youthful appearance. Your life is busy, the last thing you need to worry about is complexion touch-ups. With this innovative, long-wear foundation, it will be a thought of the past. Stay flawless through it all. How to use: Start with a clean, moisturized face. Pick up foundation using Cargo Cosmetic’s Magic Brush or any foundation sponge or foundation brush. Starting in the center of your face and working outward, blend onto skin using short downward strokes. Blend well into your jawline and hairline to avoid any harsh lines!