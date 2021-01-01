Malibu Swimmers Wellness Hair Remedy will dramatically improve the look and feel of hair no matter how often you swim. It naturally removes elements from the pool spa or ocean water that can damage and discolor hair. It helps prevent the recurrence of brittle and damaged hair and prevents and removes the swimmers green or copper buildup that causes hair to discolor into a green color. It will soothe dry and itchy scalps caused by harsh chemicals found in water and restore vibrancy shine and swing. It dissolves quickly for immediate results and is beneficial for all ages. These travel packets are perfect also for gym and workout bags or for poolside use. This 100% vegan formula contains no preservatives parabens gluten fragrance or sodium chloride. Malibu Swimmers Wellness Hair Remedy - Womens Malibu Treatments - We always offer the largest selection of Professional hair and beauty products and latest in Salon Services to our customers. That's why we carry over 500 shades of nail polish, over 100 styles of hair brushes, and thousands of beauty related products. You can always save an additional 10% off all products, With the discount already reflected in our low prices.