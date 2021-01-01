Swimming Ocean Animal Swimming Sea Creature Fish Underwater Tote Bag

If you love the ocean and the sea then this underwater design is for you! Explore the underwater world! For scuba diver, swimmer, snorkeling, swimming, ocean animal and sea creature lover and every scuba diving fan! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.