Swinger t shirts with a fun and naughty upside down pineapple image and quote "It's Not Cheating If My Wife Watches". Make a great gift for men, women, hotwife, hot husb, naughty wife, partners, couples, any swingers who love swingers lifestyle, swinger party, or sexy swinging gifts. Get yours now and play well with others! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem