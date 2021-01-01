Toni Brattin Swirl Curl CanDo Combs Hair Piece

The Toni Brattin Swirl Curl CanDo Combs Hairpiece features comfortable, easy-attach combs for adding a cascade of loose, swirling, and bouncy curls to any hairstyle. This versatile hairpiece attaches in seconds to add the look of fullness for an incredible array of quick and easy styling solutions for any hair color, length, or texture. Plus, it looks and feels like natural, healthy hair, so it's perfect for a new style, or a quick and easy answer to a bad hair day. The combs blend naturally with your own hair color for a unique, fashionable hairstyle. Plus, because the hairpiece is made with heat-friendly synthetic fiber, it can be curled or straightened with thermal styling tools to match with your own hair's texture. How do I use it: The Swirl Curl CanDo Combs can be worn in many ways--high or low--depending on desired hair length. Just pull your hair together on the back of head with the interlocking combs, and style. Heat-friendly synthetic fiber can withstand heat up to 350F. A low-medium setting is recommended. Fiber will be damaged if the heat setting is too high. Curling/straightening while wearing is not recommended. From Toni Brattin.