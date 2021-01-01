Swirled Shades of Fall Original Artwork Tote Bag

A digital pour inspired pattern swirled in autumn shades of blue and brown. A beautiful and playful original design inspired by nature with a hint of mesmerizing charm within the design. Makes a great gift for birthdays, holidays, and special occasions. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.