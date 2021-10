Swirl patchwork jeans by Jaded London crafted from 100% cotton denim in a relaxed fit. Includes pockets at the sides & back and finished with a button & zip closure to the front. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Model is 6'1.5" and wearing size 32 Measurements taken from size 32 Rise: 13" Inseam: 30" Leg opening: 10"