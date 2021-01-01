CORTEX BEAUTY Switch Curling Iron in Seafoam Blue at Nordstrom Rack

The Cortex Beauty Switch Interchangeable Cord Curling Iron gives you everything you need to create the same beachy, tousled mermaid waves and glam, frizz-free curls youve spotted on celebrities, bloggers, and influencers everywhere. The barrel of the Switch Curling Iron is made with ceramic tourmaline technology, allowing it to effortlessly glide through individual strands. Tourmaline naturally and safely creates negative ions, which seals the cuticle, locks in moisture, and prevents unnecessary heat damage. Unlike other curling irons that can make your hair dry, crisp, creased, or damaged, our Switch Curling Iron can provide frizz-free curls and lustrous, healthy hair no matter how often you style it. Ceramic tourmaline Imported