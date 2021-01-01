CORTEX BEAUTY Switch Duo Interchangeable Cord Flat Iron & Curling Iron Set in Lavender at Nordstrom Rack

The Cortex Beauty Switch Straight & Curl Interchangeable Cord Set includes a professional flat iron and curling iron, both equipped with our innovative dual voltage interchangeable. The Switch Curling Iron gives you everything you need to create the same beachy, tousled mermaid waves and glam, frizz-free curls youve spotted on celebrities, bloggers, and influencers everywhere. The Switch Flat Iron comes with floating plates that are the perfect size for all kinds of hair tricks; flip, straighten or curl your hair just like the professionals do. You can choose the optimal temperature for your hair with our variable heat settings that comes with every flat iron. Our tools are designed with an ergonomic, non-slip grip, with ceramic tourmaline technology, allowing them to effortlessly glide through individual strands. Once you select a temperature setting that aligns with your hair type, the base evenly and quickly distributes heat to the plates for consistent and controlled straightening every single time. Both tools heat up fast, allowing you to get ready with plenty of time to spare. Flat IronSpecifications: Temperature: 140°F - 450°F (60°C - 232°C)Dual Voltage: 100-240V / 50-60HzCurling Iron Specifications: Temperature: 410°F (210°C)Dual Voltage: 100-240V / 50-60Hz 2-piece set Ceramic tourmaline Imported