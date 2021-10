AZ Factory's innovative 'Switchwear' takes you from "leisure to couture" in minutes with simple styling changes - this mini skirt layers so well with the collection's [leggings id1333379], or [this blazer id1333364] for a dressy approach. Cut from lustrous recycled duchesse-satin, it's darted at the front and has a detachable gold chain that helps pull the zip up and down.