Switzerland Chest Swiss Flag Switzerland Pride Swiss Roots Premium T-Shirt

This Graphic shows a switzerland chest with swiss flag. Awesome for people with swiss roots and swiss family and friends. Ideal to show your swiss pride as a schweizer. Also a nice present for switzerland football and switzerland soccer team. This nice Design influences an occasion for traveling, schweizer national day and switzerland trip in zurich, lucerne and basel. Awesome Souvenir for tourist who spend the vacation in switzerland with hiking on the mountains. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.