SXSD2 Portable Speaker Dock Audio System for Dock and Play Radios Black Renewed

This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a specialized third-party seller approved by. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty and may arrive in a generic brown or white box. Accessories may be generic and not directly from the manufacturer. 2.1 system with separate tweeters, midrange speakers and a powerful subwoofer A fold away handle and an antenna cradle make it easy to take anywhere Control your radio and docking station with the included remote Has a headphone jack for private listening and a aux in jack to allow for other MP3 players to be used