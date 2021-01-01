The UGG Syden is the perfect boot when you want the iconic UGG experience. A stylish moto boot featuring a sheepskin upper and lining, split shaft, and adjustable buckle strap. The cozy UGGplush insole helps keep your feet comfortable and cushioned. The Treadlite by UGG outsole provides increased traction, durability, cushioning and flexibility for a better experience. Topically applied water repellency treatment. Suede label embossed with UGGÂ® logo. This product contains real fur from sheep. Fur Origin: Australia, UK, Spain, Ireland or the United States. Real fur has been artificially dyed and treated. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: â¢ Shaft: 7.5 in â¢ Heel Height: 1 in â¢ Weight: 12.67 oz Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.