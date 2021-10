In our Jude Cloth fabric. Easy care, easy wear. Made in the U.S.A.The Sydney Top is a classic polo perfect for all year round. Pair back to any of our printed bottoms for a timeless look. Shown here with the Morgan Skort in Ribbon Swirls- Shop Now! Details & Fit: Short sleeve collared polo shirt. Gold buttons.24" from high point of shoulder (size S).Model is wearing a size small. Fabric & Care: Nylon/spandex. Machine wash only. Do not bleach. Cool iron if necessary.