Coco De Mer - Coco De Mer's black stretch-silk briefs are part of the label's Sylph range, inspired by the work of Helmut Newton. They have a low-rise, medium-coverage shape with satin panels for lustre, and feature skin-baring cut-outs at the front and back. The optional elasticated suspenders lend versatility. Wear them with similar styles from the collection to ensure a statement finish.