Line & Dot Sylvie Sleeveless Top in White. - size M (also in S) Line & Dot Sylvie Sleeveless Top in White. - size M (also in S) 52% rayon 29% poly 19% nylon. Made in China. Dry clean only. Asymmetrical neckline. Ribbed neckline panel. Mid-weight soft jersey fabric. LEAX-WS226. L T2988L. Line & Dot is a women's contemporary collection that instantaneously distinguishes itself by combining classic staples and modern European style. Every season, Line & Dot delivers an element of surprise with each style, marrying together with timeless femininity and vintage aesthetic. This creative blend results in a collection of effortless pieces that are perfect for any occasion. Line & Dot embraces all things wearable yet glamorous, creating a chic style that every woman aspires to achieve.