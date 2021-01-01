Watch your wrist bloom with the functional and fashionable Lily. Rose gold-tone alloy case with a rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone alloy bezel. White dial with rose gold-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Symphony Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Symphony White Dial Ladies Watch M15600.