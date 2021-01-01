Prepare to stun with the Aria . With its polished dial and jeweled bezel and bracelet, the Aria hits the high notes as both a dazzling accessory and a first-class conversation-starter. Yellow gold-tone alloy case with a yellow gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone alloy bezel. Black dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Symphony Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Symphony Black Dial Ladies Watch M15616.