Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. 24 hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp with a safety release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Symphony Series. Dress watch style. Stuhrling Original Symphony Black Dial Mens Watch M15507.