Cl de Peau Beaut Synactif Nighttime Moisturizer

WHAT IT IS From the Synactif Collection. An intensive nighttime moisturizer with anti-aging benefits that works with skins natural purification processes to reverse and prevent visible signs of aging for tighter, smoother-looking skin. 1.3 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Restores skin overnight with deep hydration, repairing damage from the day with a formula optimized for skins nighttime rhythms. Smoothes and retexturizes the appearance of skin for a soft and even-toned complexion in the morning. With continued use, skin is visibly lifted and sculpted with more defined contours. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Exclusive Purifying Beautifier with mulberry and cinnamon bark extracts helps enhance skin texture, even tone, and contours to sculpt from every visible angle. Centaurea Cyanus Flower Extract helps to enhance skins renewal process* for a more youthful look. *in vitro test. 4MSK & Vitamin C-Ethyl, Vitamin E, Double Hyaluronic Acid visible enhance bright, even-toned, moisturized, and vibrant skin.