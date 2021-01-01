Features of the CatEye Sync Core Bike Light Compact and lightweight High power rechargeable headlight (500lm) Excellent daytime visibility in daytime HyperConstant mode Superior side visibility Round beam pattern with OptiCube lens Technology Built-in fast recharging circuit Lithium-ion rechargeable battery USB Rechargeable (Micro-USB cable included) 5 Light modes charging time: 3-6 hrs Mode memory function Flex tight bracket Optional helmet mount, center fork bracket and out-front bracket 2 available Synchronize all SYNC lights One touch turns all lights on/off Synchronized lights connection status indicator Control with Smartphone app Pair the lights (up to seven lights) Customize light modes View remaining battery level Turn on/off the lights Turn on/off synchronization with other lights Find me function lets the light flashing by tapping the button on app Light source: High-intensity LED x 1 Run time: High(500 lumens): 2 hrs Middle(150 lumens): 9 hrs Low(100 lumens): 15 hrs Daytime HyperConstant(500/100 lumens): 18 hours Flashing(100 lumens): 130 hrs Battery: Li-ion rechargeable battery (3.6V-2,200mAh) Recharge time: Approx 3-6 hrs (3hrs fast recharge using 1A or Higher USB charging adaptor, or using USB3.0) Recharge/discharge number of times: About 300 times(until the rated capacity drops to 70%) Built-in fast recharging circuit, Lighting mode memory function, Helmet mount/ Center fork bracket/ Out-front bracket 2