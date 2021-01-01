Shiseido Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Radiant Loose Powder

WHAT IT IS This air-light, ultra-fine powder synchronizes with your skin and enhances the finish and wear of your makeup. Formulated with patented special dry-up process, each powder is coated with skincare ingredients for a more effortless blending and breathable wear. 0.21 oz. Made in Japan. WHAT IT DOES Responsive Sensory Technology adapts to your skin's condition, tone and texture for truer illumination. Protective polymer with anti-adhesive properties helps keep pollution from adhering to the skin. Wild Thyme Extract helps provide antioxidant benefits and Smart Correcting Powder enhances the skin's surface texture and tone. Unique Shiseido powder coating process ensures a weightless finish that synchronizes to your skin. Flatters all skin tones without a white cast. HOW TO USE IT Press the puff against the micromesh to dispense. Apply by pressing the puff onto the skin, or apply using the Hanatsubaki Hake Polishing Face Brush for a smooth, diffused finish. Replace the inner cap after use. Use throughout the day to touch up your makeup or blot away excess shine in the T-zone. INGREDIENTS Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Mica, Silica, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Dimethicone, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Triethoxysilylethyl Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Iron Oxides (CI 77491), Chlorphenesin, Iron Oxides (CI 77492), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Isopropyl Alcohol, Water(Aqua/eau),Vinyl Dimethicone/methadone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Nacre Powder, Methyl Methacrylate/acrylonitrile Copolymer, Polysilicone-2, Butylene Glycol, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Dimethicone/vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polyquaternium-51, Stearic Acid, Isobutane, Aluminum Hydroxide, Isopentane, Thymus Serpyllum Extract, Sericin, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate. Ask the experts. Our Beauty Advisors are here to help. Send an email to ShiseidoBeautySpecialist@s5a.com. Cosmetics - Shiseido > Shiseido > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Shiseido.