Shiseido Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 30 110 Alabaster 1.0 oz/ 30 mL

A luminous foundation that hydrates for up to 24 hours and adapts to your skin for a medium-to-full coverage, with radiant finish. Coverage: MediumFinish: RadiantFormulation: LiquidSPF: 30Highlighted Ingredients: - Light-Adjusting Technology: Visibly lifts, refines, and smooths for a luminous-looking finish. - Radiant Microcrystals: Correct the look of shadows created by fine lines and wrinkles so that skin appears smoother and firmer- Transparent, Luminous Pearl: Visually counteracts hyperpigmentation by creating an even canvas to optimally reflect light. What Else You Need to Know: Find your radiant finish with this light-optimizing foundation.