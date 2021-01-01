Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Custom Finish Powder Foundation, One Size , Beige

What it is: A creamy powder foundation that synchronizes with skin and self-refreshes nonstop for a just-applied look and flawless finish for up to 24 hours.Coverage: MediumFinish: Natural Formulation: Pressed Powder Highlighted Ingredients: - ActiveForce Technology: Protects your flawless finish from the effects of sweat, oil, and facial movement.- Responsive Sensory Technology: Adapts to skin's condition, tone, and texture for truer illumination.- SHISEIDO Smart Correcting Powder: Enhances skin's surface texture and tone.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, phthalates, and hydroquinone.What Else You Need to Know: A long-wear, creamy powder foundation featuring ActiveForce Technology from Japan that synchronizes with skin and helps resist heat, humidity, oil, and motion. Maintain a just-applied, flawless finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Apply the foundation wet or dry for customized coverage and a natural finish. Suggested Usage:-Apply the powder foundation wet or dry for a smooth, refined finish that resists sweat, water, humidity, creasing, and transference.To apply wet:-Dampen the sponge with water and squeeze out any excess. -Use the black side of the sponge to pick up a small amount of product and apply evenly by pressing onto the skin.To apply dry:-Use the white side of the sponge to pick up a small amount of product.-Apply from the center of the face and sweep outwards, building additional coverage by tapping over areas where needed.-Size:0.31 oz/ 9 gIngredients:Talc, Synthetic Fluorphlogopite, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891), Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Zinc Oxide, Diphenyl Dimethicone/Vinyl Diphenyl Dimethicone/Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Boron Nitride, Nylon-12, Hdi/Trimethylol Hexyllactone Crosspolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearoxymethicone/Dimethicone Copolymer, Dimethicone, Mica, Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Diphenylsiloxy Phenyl Trimethicone, Zinc Myristate, Pca Dimethicone, Iron Oxides (Ci 77499), Amodimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Magnesium Stearate, Stearic Acid, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Aluminum Hydroxide, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Chlorphenesin, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysilicone-2, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate, Silica, Glycerin, Hydrogen Dimethicone, Water (Aqua/Eau), Nacre Powder, Butylene Glycol, Bht, Magnesium Aluminometasilicate, Polyquaternium-51, Tocopherol, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Thymus Serpyllum Extract, Isododecane, Peg/Ppg-19/19 Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trimethylsiloxysilylcarbamoyl Pullulan.