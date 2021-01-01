SHISEIDO SynchroShield WetForce x HeatForce Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ for Face & Body in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: An innovative clear sunscreen stick that helps keep your skin protected on the go, absorbing quickly into skin. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It combines WetForce and HeatForce technologies to create an invisible, lightweight, protective veil on your skin that becomes more effective in water and heat. The HeatForce technology is activated on hot days after the formula is applied to your skin, while the WetForce technology activates after being exposed to water or perspiration for 30 minutes. Water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, this ocean-friendly, residue-free formula offers invisible UV protection for both your face and body. How to use: Apply liberally to your face and neck. Note that reducing the quantity of application with lower the level of sunscreen protection significantly. The product can be applied over and under makeup. 0.71 oz. Oxybenzone-free; octinoxate-free Dermatologist tested; ophthalmologist tested Reef safe Noncomedogenic Made in the USA