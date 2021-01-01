Create a concentrated area for excited bucks to rush to with Synthetic Estrus™ Deer Attractant. This liquid attractant is formulated to smell like a doe in heat to draw out any curious bucks in the area. It’s enhanced with Scent Reflex™ technology so you get consistent responses from bucks with each use. Prepare for some pre-rut hunting and scouting with Wildlife Research Center® Synthetic Estrus™ Deer Attractant. FEATURES: Premium deer attractant Formulated to smell like a doe in heat Enhanced with Scent Reflex™ technology for consistent responses Ideal for pre-rut and during rut Size: 4 oz Model: 42264