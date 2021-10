Vaporwave Aesthetic Inspired palm tree silhouette on beach sunrise shirt. Outrun the future with this 80s style retro synthwave style design. Retrowave synthwave vaporwave aesthetic outrun design inspired by retro vintage 80s and 90s fashion. Features silhouette of a woman and palm tree on the beach in front of a stylized colorful sunrise or sunset. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem