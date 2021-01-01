T-38 Talon Collectable Military T-Shirt

This simple, beautiful T-38 Talon is the perfect military apparel for you and the Air Force pilot in your life. This T-38 apparel gets the job done, just like the T-38 Talon. Military apparel is a classic look, especially the T-38. Featuring a digitally remastered design, this jet trainer apparel is ideal - no words, just action. This Talon is ideal for people who like a good T-38 Talon model kit. This T-38 apparel is a great military gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem